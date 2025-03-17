Two Miners Killed In Devastating Blast At Kwekwe’s Donzic 6 Mine
Two miners were tragically killed in an explosion at a Kwekwe mine on Saturday after one of them accidentally placed a hot object on top of hidden explosives, causing them to detonate.
According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the incident occurred at Donzic 6 Mine, Kwekwe. The ZRP said:
The ZRP confirms a tragic incident in which Loveson Nkiwane (41) and Albert Mulima (36) died after an explosion believed to have been caused by heated mine dynamites on 15/03/25 at Donzic 6 Mine, Kwekwe.Feedback
Preliminary investigations reveal that one of the victims had unknowingly placed a hot iron pick head underground, directly onto a hidden cache of the explosives.
Subsequently, the heat from the pick head ignited the dynamites, causing a devastating explosion which claimed the lives of the victims.
The ZRP is currently conducting a thorough investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.
