Two Miners Killed In Devastating Blast At Kwekwe's Donzic 6 Mine

7 minutes agoMon, 17 Mar 2025 10:13:21 GMT
Two Miners Killed In Devastating Blast At Kwekwe’s Donzic 6 Mine

Two miners were tragically killed in an explosion at a Kwekwe mine on Saturday after one of them accidentally placed a hot object on top of hidden explosives, causing them to detonate.

According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the incident occurred at Donzic 6 Mine, Kwekwe. The ZRP said:

The ZRP confirms a tragic incident in which Loveson Nkiwane (41) and Albert Mulima (36) died after an explosion believed to have been caused by heated mine dynamites on 15/03/25 at Donzic 6 Mine, Kwekwe.

Preliminary investigations reveal that one of the victims had unknowingly placed a hot iron pick head underground, directly onto a hidden cache of the explosives.

Subsequently, the heat from the pick head ignited the dynamites, causing a devastating explosion which claimed the lives of the victims.

The ZRP is currently conducting a thorough investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

