ZRP Officer's Suicide Linked To Betting Losses

4 minutes ago Mon, 17 Mar 2025 07:56:15 GMT

A Gweru-based Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer who recently took his own life had been chasing his sports betting dream on the popular online game Aviator, locally known as “Kandege.”

According to H-Metro, Constable Claude Jele had lost US$3,000, which he had borrowed, by the time of his death. Said a source: