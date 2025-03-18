20 Armed Men Rob Wicknell Chivayo’s In-Laws, Fleeing With US$75,000
A gang of 20 armed men reportedly raided the Marondera farm of businessman Wicknell Chivayo’s in-laws on Tuesday, March 18, stealing US$75,000 in cash and various personal items.
The money is believed to be part of the bride price Chivayo paid for his traditional marriage to Lucy “Lulu” Muteke on March 8.
Chivayo denied claims of paying US$300,000 in lobola but publicly stated that he sent US$75,000 to his in-laws for the ceremony.
The raid occurred early Tuesday morning when gunshots were heard, prompting Chivayo’s father-in-law, Christopher Mudzingwa Muteke, to send an SOS to a local farmers’ group.
Farmers who arrived quickly retreated after realizing the operation was highly organized and military-style, with a large group of armed men and a white truck nearby.
The farm is protected by three armed guards from a private security company and a fourth employed directly by the Mutekes.
One of the guards, employed by DM Security, told police he was grabbed by one of the robbers before noticing a group of 19 men armed with rifles, pistols, bolt cutters, machetes, and iron bars.
The gang assaulted the guard and tied his hands with cable ties before overpowering a second guard, and disarmed him of his shotgun.
A third guard was struck on the head before the gang entered the house by cutting off a padlock.
Inside the house, the robbers confronted Gerald Muteke, 37, who handed over $18,000, his pistol, and two Samsung phones.
They then opened the bedroom of Vimbai Muteke, 43, who gave them $1,100, her mobile phone, and the keys to a safe containing $55,000.
A neighbour, alerted to the raid, fired two shots from a distance, forcing the robbers to flee. Police later recovered an iron bar left behind by the gang, which will be tested for fingerprints.
