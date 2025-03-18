20 Armed Men Rob Wicknell Chivayo’s In-Laws, Fleeing With US$75,000

The raid occurred early Tuesday morning when gunshots were heard, prompting Chivayo’s father-in-law, Christopher Mudzingwa Muteke, to send an SOS to a local farmers’ group.

Farmers who arrived quickly retreated after realizing the operation was highly organized and military-style, with a large group of armed men and a white truck nearby.

The farm is protected by three armed guards from a private security company and a fourth employed directly by the Mutekes.

One of the guards, employed by DM Security, told police he was grabbed by one of the robbers before noticing a group of 19 men armed with rifles, pistols, bolt cutters, machetes, and iron bars.

The gang assaulted the guard and tied his hands with cable ties before overpowering a second guard, and disarmed him of his shotgun.

A third guard was struck on the head before the gang entered the house by cutting off a padlock.

Inside the house, the robbers confronted Gerald Muteke, 37, who handed over $18,000, his pistol, and two Samsung phones.

They then opened the bedroom of Vimbai Muteke, 43, who gave them $1,100, her mobile phone, and the keys to a safe containing $55,000.

A neighbour, alerted to the raid, fired two shots from a distance, forcing the robbers to flee. Police later recovered an iron bar left behind by the gang, which will be tested for fingerprints.

More: ZimLive

Tags

Leave a Comment