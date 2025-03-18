Applications For 2025 Joshua Nkomo Scholarship Open Until 31 March
The Joshua Nkomo Scholarship is now accepting applications for 2025 from academically gifted students and aspiring leaders who have achieved at least 14 A-Level points in a public examination. The application period runs from March 2 to March 31, 2025.
In a public notice, the Higher Life Foundation, which administers the scholarship, encouraged students interested in pursuing studies in Engineering and Health Sciences to apply. Reads the notice:
Applications for the Joshua Nkomo Scholarship are now open.
We have reimagined the merit-based scholarship program. It will now focus on building the skills of the future and nurturing leaders who add value to their communities.
The Joshua Nkomo Scholarship is open to all academically gifted students and aspiring leaders who attained at least 14 A-Level points in a public examination.
Those seeking to study Engineering and Health Sciences are encouraged to apply.
NB: Students will be expected to participate in community engagement activities and entrepreneurial training programs.
Apply Here: https://lnkd.in/gPNS9_7G
Applications close on 31 March 2025.
