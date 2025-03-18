Applications For 2025 Joshua Nkomo Scholarship Open Until 31 March

We have reimagined the merit-based scholarship program. It will now focus on building the skills of the future and nurturing leaders who add value to their communities.

The Joshua Nkomo Scholarship is open to all academically gifted students and aspiring leaders who attained at least 14 A-Level points in a public examination.

Those seeking to study Engineering and Health Sciences are encouraged to apply.

NB: Students will be expected to participate in community engagement activities and entrepreneurial training programs.

Apply Here: https://lnkd.in/gPNS9_7G

Applications close on 31 March 2025.

Tags

Leave a Comment