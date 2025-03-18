Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road Rehab To Be Completed In Three Years - Transport Minister

6 minutes ago Tue, 18 Mar 2025 08:48:45 GMT

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister, Felix Mhona, said that a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) is being structured to address the rehabilitation of the Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road, which is currently in poor condition.

Speaking at a media briefing in Harare on Monday, 17 March, Mhona said the PPP arrangement is undergoing due process, including a feasibility study and other preliminary assessments.

He urged the public to be patient, saying the estimated timeline for completing the rehabilitation of this vital stretch of road is 36 months.

