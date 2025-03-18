Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road Rehab To Be Completed In Three Years - Transport Minister
Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister, Felix Mhona, said that a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) is being structured to address the rehabilitation of the Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road, which is currently in poor condition.
Speaking at a media briefing in Harare on Monday, 17 March, Mhona said the PPP arrangement is undergoing due process, including a feasibility study and other preliminary assessments.
He urged the public to be patient, saying the estimated timeline for completing the rehabilitation of this vital stretch of road is 36 months.
Mhona also emphasized the capital-intensive nature of such infrastructure projects, revealing that the global average cost for road reconstruction is approximately US$1 million per kilometre. He said:
Zimbabwe’s entire road network spans close to 90 000 kilometres, including gravel roads in rural areas. Under normal circumstances, we would appeal to financiers for concessionary facilities with flexible grace periods to fund such projects. However, the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe have significantly impacted our ability to secure funding for infrastructure development.
The Minister said the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) has played a crucial role in collecting funds to ensure the maintenance of the country’s roads.
The Ministry of Transport recently announced that sections of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway, in urgent need of repair, are being addressed through a collaborative effort between the Department of Roads and Bitumen World. It added that work is already underway, with teams stationed in Hwange, Halfway, and Insuza.