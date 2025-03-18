Dema Toll Plaza Construction Starts, Part Of Chitungwiza-Hwedza Highway Closed
Construction of the new Dema Toll Plaza along the Chitungwiza-Hwedza highway, which will replace the existing Dema tollgate, has officially begun.
The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has issued a notice informing the public about the temporary road closure at the 60km peg, from Harare CBD, to allow for the construction of the new toll plaza.
According to the public notice, the closure will be in effect for approximately five months, from March 17, 2025, to August 31, 2025. It reads:
The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, through its Department of Roads, is currently undertaking the construction of the Dema Toll Plaza and associated infrastructure along the Chitungwiza-Hwedza Highway.
This project is being carried out in accordance with Statutory Instrument 47 of 2021 (Declaration of State of Disaster, Road Infrastructure Network), with CMED Contracting serving as the contractor.
To ensure the safety of all road users and facilitate the safe execution of construction works, the following section of the road will be temporarily closed: Chitungwiza-Hwedza Highway at the 60km peg from Harare CBD. Closure Period: 17th March 2025 to 31st August 2025.
During this period, all road users are advised to utilise the constructed detour as an alternative access point.
The Ministry sincerely regrets any inconvenience caused and appreciates the public’s cooperation and understanding during this period.
The relocation of tollgates will make travel easier for drivers. The Dema tollgate is now in the middle of residential areas because of the growth of new neighbourhoods over the years.
Having tollgates in peri-urban areas has caused financial losses for the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA), as many drivers are avoiding toll fees by using other routes.