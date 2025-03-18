Dema Toll Plaza Construction Starts, Part Of Chitungwiza-Hwedza Highway Closed

3 minutes ago Tue, 18 Mar 2025 14:49:06 GMT

Construction of the new Dema Toll Plaza along the Chitungwiza-Hwedza highway, which will replace the existing Dema tollgate, has officially begun.

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has issued a notice informing the public about the temporary road closure at the 60km peg, from Harare CBD, to allow for the construction of the new toll plaza.

According to the public notice, the closure will be in effect for approximately five months, from March 17, 2025, to August 31, 2025. It reads:

