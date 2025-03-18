Detectives Engage Six Armed Robbers In Fatal Gunfire At Tollgate

The victims reported the robbery to the police, who swiftly deployed a team of detectives. The Honda Fit was spotted heading towards the tollgate, and when the officers ordered the suspects to stop, the robbers responded by opening fire. This triggered a gunfight that resulted in the suspects’ deaths. The statement reads:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a shoot-out incident with six armed robbery suspects along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls tollgate on 18th March 2025 between 2 am and 4 am.

The suspects spent the whole day monitoring and drinking beer in the complainant’s Young Money General’s Dealer Shop, Insuza. They later pounced on the two complainants while armed with pistols, knives and axes.

The suspects went on to tie the hands of the complainants with electric cables before covering their faces with blankets. They demanded gold and cash.

The suspects ransacked the whole shop and took away an unknown amount of cash, groceries, 48-volt lithium battery, an inverter, an amplifier, nine kilogrammes gas tank and cellphones.

They loaded the loot into their getaway silver Honda Fit vehicle, registration number, AEY 4843 and fled.

One of the complainants alerted their employer who quickly reported to the Police. A check along Victoria Falls Road spotted the Honda Fit vehicle as it was moving towards the toll gate.

Detectives ordered the suspects to stop. Instead, the suspects fired shots towards the Police officers leading to a shoot-out.

The suspects went on to hit the boom gate at the toll gate. They were arrested and taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals where they all unfortunately passed on. The Police recovered two pistols with four live rounds, two gas-operated stoves, two knives and an axe.

Some of the property stolen from the complainants which include groceries, a lithium battery and inverter, nine gas tanks and an amplifier were recovered from the vehicle.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that there is no going back in the fight against armed robbery syndicates in the country.

Any form of confrontation by criminals will be responded to through appropriate measures.