DStv South Africa Announces Price Hikes For 2025
DStv’s South African customers will face a price hike as MultiChoice announces its annual price and product adjustments for DStv and Showmax.
In a statement released to the media, MultiChoice CEO Byron du Plessis said that the company considered the financial strain on households, though some products will remain unchanged. Du Plessis said:
Recognising the financial pressures faced by South African households, MultiChoice has implemented considered adjustments, focusing on enhancing value across its packages, with certain products receiving no increase including all DStv Stream packages, Box Office movies and Showmax Entertainment with the ADD Movies premium movie bolt on being reduced to just R49pm, a 38% price reduction.Feedback
The price increases are as follows:
- DStv Premium: up R50 (5.3%), from R929 to R979.
- DStv Compact Plus: up R40 (6.4%), from R619 to R659
- DStv Compact: up R10 (2.1%), from R469 to R479
- DStv Family: up R10 (3.03%), from R329 to R339
- DStv Access: up R11 (7.9%), from R139 to R150
- DStv EasyView: up R1 (3.44%), from R29 to R30
- DStv Stream: unchanged
- Showmax: no change, remains at R99
- Showmax PL: up R30, from R69 to R99
- Showmax Entertainment Mobile: up R5, from R45 to R50
MultiChoice also warned that due to a proposed VAT increase by Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana, prices may need to be adjusted further to reflect the higher VAT rate, effective May 1.
