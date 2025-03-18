Govt. Pledges To Address Nurse Concerns At Sally Mugabe Hospital After Protest

The nurses expressed frustration over the government’s failure to address long-standing issues within the healthcare system, describing the situation as untenable.

In a statement released on Tuesday, March 18, the Ministry of Health and Child Care assured the public that it was working to resolve the concerns raised by the nurses. The statement reads:

The Ministry of Health and Child Care is addressing concerns raised by Sally Mugabe Central Hospital’s nursing staff, following a demonstration on March 17, 2025.

The government is prioritizing the improvement of the hospital’s water supply, with plans to repair the 2.5-mega-litre tank as soon as possible to increase reservoir capacity and advocate for a more consistent water supply from the Harare City Council.

Additionally, progress is being made with the hospital’s elevator system, with three elevators currently under repair and plans in place to make one operational within the next few days.

Efforts are also underway to address issues with the maternity and kitchen elevators.

Transportation for staff has been enhanced, with the hospital receiving a second bus from Head Office to ensure smoother operations.

The hospital is also working to improve staff accommodation and cafeteria services in alignment with government policies.

In response to concerns about shortages of medical supplies, steps are being taken to address these issues promptly.

The Ministry remains committed to providing high-quality healthcare and a supportive environment for both patients and staff.