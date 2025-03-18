Journalist Watson Munyaka Killed In Marondera
Watson Munyaka, a journalist and Dug Up researcher, tragically died on Monday, March 17, after being allegedly thrown out of a moving Toyota Fortuner in Marondera.
Maynard Manyowa, the lead investigator at Dug Up, said that staff at Marondera Provincial Hospital confirmed no expensive gadgets or money were taken from Munyaka’s body.
In a post on X, Manyowa suggested that Munyaka may have been targeted because of his work. He wrote:
Our journalist Watson Munyaka was murdered today and his body was dumped in Marondera. Hospital staff say neither expensive gadgets nor money were removed from his body – which makes us believe he may have been targeted for work with us.
Watson was one of the many pillars that allowed us to conduct in-depth queries in Zimbabwe. He was our boot on the ground. An experienced researcher who knew how to conduct a thorough investigation.
It is a terrible and devastating blow…
Watson worked for both Khuluma Afrika and for Dug Up. He was a fully registered journalist accredited by the ZMC (Zimbabwe Media Commission).
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident. He said:
The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating the circumstances in which Watson Munyaka aged 38 died in Marondera Central Business District on March 17 at around 2.10 pm after being thrown out of a moving Toyota Fortuner along Fifth Street.
The victim was taken to Marondera Provincial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information that may assist to shed light on the incident as investigations continue. More details will be released in due course.