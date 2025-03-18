Journalist Watson Munyaka Killed In Marondera

6 minutes ago Tue, 18 Mar 2025 15:08:19 GMT

Watson Munyaka, a journalist and Dug Up researcher, tragically died on Monday, March 17, after being allegedly thrown out of a moving Toyota Fortuner in Marondera.

Maynard Manyowa, the lead investigator at Dug Up, said that staff at Marondera Provincial Hospital confirmed no expensive gadgets or money were taken from Munyaka’s body.

In a post on X, Manyowa suggested that Munyaka may have been targeted because of his work. He wrote:

