Man Murders His Wife For Spending US$40 Without His Consent

7 minutes ago Tue, 18 Mar 2025 07:48:44 GMT

A 24-year-old man named Milton Tsanzirai Mukamba has been sentenced to 23 years in prison after he attacked and killed his wife, Rutendo Kapfudzaruwa, for using US$40 without his consent.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the incident happened on June 4, 2024, at Farm 19 in Tanda, Mayo.

Mukamba used several weapons to assault Kapfudzaruwa all over the body intending to kill her. The NPA said:

