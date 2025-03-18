Man Murders His Wife For Spending US$40 Without His Consent
A 24-year-old man named Milton Tsanzirai Mukamba has been sentenced to 23 years in prison after he attacked and killed his wife, Rutendo Kapfudzaruwa, for using US$40 without his consent.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the incident happened on June 4, 2024, at Farm 19 in Tanda, Mayo.
Mukamba used several weapons to assault Kapfudzaruwa all over the body intending to kill her. The NPA said:
The accused and the now-deceased were in a customary marriage. On the 4th of June 2024, at around 10 PM, the accused and the now deceased had a misunderstanding over US$40 which the now deceased had used without the accused’s consent.
The accused assaulted the now-deceased with various weapons. The assault did not stop until the now-deceased died that same night.
The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene and found the accused standing with fellow villagers crying that he had killed his wife.
Mukamba was tried and found guilty of causing the death of his wife, Rutendo Kapfudzaruwa, and was sentenced to 23 years imprisonment.