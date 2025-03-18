Police Launch Manhunt For 20 Suspects Following Armed Robbery At Chivayo's In-Laws' Farm

4 minutes ago Tue, 18 Mar 2025 13:49:16 GMT

Police have appealed for information to help identify and arrest the 20 suspects responsible for an armed robbery at Omega Farm in Marondera on March 18, around 1 AM, during which cash and valuables were stolen.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed on Tuesday that an investigation is underway into the robbery, during which the assailants took US$74,100 in cash, a pistol, a Samsung S24, a Samsung S23, a Samsung Galaxy A35, and other valuables.

The robbers, armed with rifles, pistols, bolt cutters, machetes, and iron bars, attacked the farm’s security personnel.

