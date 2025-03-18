Police Launch Manhunt For 20 Suspects Following Armed Robbery At Chivayo's In-Laws' Farm
Police have appealed for information to help identify and arrest the 20 suspects responsible for an armed robbery at Omega Farm in Marondera on March 18, around 1 AM, during which cash and valuables were stolen.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed on Tuesday that an investigation is underway into the robbery, during which the assailants took US$74,100 in cash, a pistol, a Samsung S24, a Samsung S23, a Samsung Galaxy A35, and other valuables.
The robbers, armed with rifles, pistols, bolt cutters, machetes, and iron bars, attacked the farm’s security personnel.
Nyathi said the suspects assaulted family members, cut through burglar screens, forced open doors, and gained entry into the house.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the National Complaints Desk at (0242) 703631, WhatsApp 0712800197, or the nearest police station.
Although Nyathi did not identify the victims, media reports indicate that the farm belongs to businessman Wicknell Chivayo’s father-in-law, Christopher Mudzingwa Muteke.
The stolen money is believed to be part of the bride price Chivayo paid for his traditional marriage to Lucy “Lulu” Muteke on March 8.
Chivayo has denied claims of paying US$300,000 in lobola but confirmed sending US$75,000 to his in-laws for the ceremony.