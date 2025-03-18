Police Officer Confesses To Killing Detective Constable Cassandra Hove

According to the official narrative, Hove was fatally wounded during an exchange of fire with robbery suspects at around 8:40 PM.

She was reportedly rushed to a nearby private clinic after sustaining gunshot wounds to her upper body, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

However, her family has expressed their dissatisfaction with the police’s account, demanding transparency regarding the officers involved in the Pumula South raid.

They are also seeking answers about who authorised her post-mortem, revealing that someone other than her next of kin had signed the documents at the hospital.

The family has vowed to pursue justice, saying they cannot accept the current version of events and will continue to seek the truth until those responsible for her death are held accountable.

Detective Hove’s death is made all the more tragic by the fact that she was only 37 and a mother of four, with a promising future ahead of her. Just recently, she had secured a scholarship to study forensic investigations in Russia.

Hove was also a dedicated member of Team Lozikeyi, an elite all-female unit created to address complex criminal cases, including armed robberies and serial crimes, in Bulawayo.

The unit, named in honour of Queen Lozikeyi Dlodlo, a key figure in the 1896 Ndebele uprising, gained recognition for its exceptional work and was composed of highly skilled female officers who underwent rigorous training.

