ARTUZ Calls For Teachers' Strike On March 28 Over Low Salaries

ARTUZ repeated its demand for a minimum salary of US$1,260 for teachers, which it believes can only be achieved through regular and meaningful salary increases. ARTUZ said:

The government also continues to undermine genuine collective bargaining by negotiating through the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC)—an unconstitutional platform dominated by yellow unions that do not represent the real interests of workers. Click here: Pindula WhatsApp Channel

wa.me/channel/0029Vb4GVea90x2nCSDImS1b These co-opted leaders receive incentives to suppress civil servants’ demands, leaving teachers without a legitimate voice in salary negotiations.

ARTUZ urged teachers to ignore “compromised” unions and take direct action against the employer through the 28 March strike.

They said this is a chance for teachers to unite and demand fair wages without outside interference.

The union also made it clear that they do not support the War Veterans’ call for President Mnangagwa’s resignation. It said:

Some teachers have expressed concern that the strike coincides with the War Veterans’ call for President Mnangagwa’s resignation. ARTUZ remains non-partisan and firmly focused on the economic welfare of teachers. Our fight is for fair wages—regardless of who is in power.

ARTUZ warned teachers that changing leadership doesn’t always mean better pay. They pointed out that even after Robert Mugabe was removed in 2017, teachers’ salaries continued to decrease. The union said:

It is therefore critical to demand a fair wage now, from Mnangagwa, and from any future leader. Zimbabwe’s economic crisis is rooted in corruption and mismanagement. ARTUZ notes the widespread allegations of corruption against government officials, particularly those involved in illicit wealth accumulation—the so-called “Zvigananda”. We call upon law enforcement agencies to conduct full investigations and hold all culprits accountable. Teachers will only receive fair wages when national resources are properly managed.

ARTUZ said the government should review teachers’ salaries before 28 March 2025. If this doesn’t happen, teachers across the country will hold protests to show their frustration and demand fair pay.

Tags

Leave a Comment