Chivayo Offers US$100,000 Reward For Information On Suspects Who Robbed His In-laws

It is suspected that part of the stolen money was lobola (bride price) paid by Chivayo recently. This ceremony had been widely publicised on social media, which may have attracted the attention of the robbers.

On Tuesday, Chivayo posted on his social media accounts, offering a US$100,000 reward for credible information that leads to the robbers’ capture. He said:

It is with UTMOST REGRET that I share a very UNFORTUNATE incident that occurred at my in-laws’ residence in Marondera during the early hours of this morning, 18th March 2025. According to information confirmed by the Zimbabwe Republic Police, a case of armed robbery is under investigation involving 20 suspects who UNLAWFULLY gained access to my in-law’s residence at Alpha and Omega Farm and stole a significant sum of MONEY and various valuable items. I STRONGLY CONDEMN such cowardly criminal conduct and kindly request the public to cooperate with the police by providing any information that could lead to the identification and arrest of these offenders. To support this PUBLIC effort, I am offering a reward of USD 100,000 in hard CASH to anyone who will provide CREDIBLE information leading to the positive IDENTIFICATION of ANY or ALL of these SHAMELESS robbers , their residential locations or other significant particulars and ultimately their ARREST. This reward is offered on a NO QUESTIONS ASKED basis , provided any of the culprits are identified and apprehended.

Chivayo has provided several contacts for those with information that could help in the investigation. Individuals can reach out to the following:

CID Homicide, Harare: +263 24 2758031

Detective Chief Inspector Jachi: +263 77 275 3003

Detective Inspector Mkandla: +263 77 262 9755

CID Marondera, Detective Chief Inspector Chikomwe: +263 77 222 1143

CID Provincial Community Relations Liaison Officer, Detective Inspector Muteweri: +263 77 303 5028

Police General Headquarters Press and Public Relations (WhatsApp): +263 71 280 0197

Or any nearest police station

