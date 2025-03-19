Chivayo Offers US$100,000 Reward For Information On Suspects Who Robbed His In-laws
Wicknell Chivayo has offered a reward of US$100,000 for anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of 20 suspected robbers who raided a farm in Marondera owned by his in-laws.
The robbery occurred on Tuesday morning, March 18, when the gang attacked Alpha and Omega Farm around 1 AM. The robbers seized US$74,100 in cash, a pistol, three cellphones, and other valuables.
During the raid, the gang assaulted security guards and some family members, who, realising they were cornered, surrendered the cash.
It is suspected that part of the stolen money was lobola (bride price) paid by Chivayo recently. This ceremony had been widely publicised on social media, which may have attracted the attention of the robbers.
On Tuesday, Chivayo posted on his social media accounts, offering a US$100,000 reward for credible information that leads to the robbers’ capture. He said:
It is with UTMOST REGRET that I share a very UNFORTUNATE incident that occurred at my in-laws’ residence in Marondera during the early hours of this morning, 18th March 2025.
According to information confirmed by the Zimbabwe Republic Police, a case of armed robbery is under investigation involving 20 suspects who UNLAWFULLY gained access to my in-law’s residence at Alpha and Omega Farm and stole a significant sum of MONEY and various valuable items.
I STRONGLY CONDEMN such cowardly criminal conduct and kindly request the public to cooperate with the police by providing any information that could lead to the identification and arrest of these offenders.
To support this PUBLIC effort, I am offering a reward of USD 100,000 in hard CASH to anyone who will provide CREDIBLE information leading to the positive IDENTIFICATION of ANY or ALL of these SHAMELESS robbers , their residential locations or other significant particulars and ultimately their ARREST.
This reward is offered on a NO QUESTIONS ASKED basis , provided any of the culprits are identified and apprehended.
Chivayo has provided several contacts for those with information that could help in the investigation. Individuals can reach out to the following:
- CID Homicide, Harare: +263 24 2758031
- Detective Chief Inspector Jachi: +263 77 275 3003
- Detective Inspector Mkandla: +263 77 262 9755
- CID Marondera, Detective Chief Inspector Chikomwe: +263 77 222 1143
- CID Provincial Community Relations Liaison Officer, Detective Inspector Muteweri: +263 77 303 5028
- Police General Headquarters Press and Public Relations (WhatsApp): +263 71 280 0197
- Or any nearest police station