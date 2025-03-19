Esbank Tollgate To Be Dismantled, Two New Tollgates To Be Created

Along Mazowe-Bindura Road, from the junction of Mvurwi Turnoff, the proposed site is at the stretch between eight to 9,8 kilometres and along Mazowe-Mvurwi Road, the proposed site is at the stretch between 5,6 to 6,6 kilometres from the junction.

In a related development, construction has begun on the Dema Toll Plaza along the Chitungwiza-Hwedza highway to replace the old Dema tollgate.

Meanwhile, the Shamva tollgate was moved from the Harare urban area to the Juru Growth Point, and it is now operational.

The government is relocating these tollgates because urban expansion has moved them into residential areas, causing inconvenience for local residents who frequently pass through and face repeated toll charges.

Some tollgates in peri-urban areas have also led to financial losses for the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA), as drivers often avoid paying the toll fees by using other routes.

Tags

Leave a Comment