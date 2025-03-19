Pindula|Search Pindula
Esbank Tollgate To Be Dismantled, Two New Tollgates To Be Created

12 minutes agoWed, 19 Mar 2025 11:15:08 GMT
The Esbank tollgate on Mazowe Road will soon be moved, and two separate tollgates will be created.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona announced the decision in a Government Gazette on Friday. Reads the notice:

It is hereby notified, in terms of section 6 of the Toll Roads Act [Chapter 13:13] that the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development intends to relocate the Esbank tollgate to the following sites: One along Mazowe-Bindura Road Chainage 48,6 to 50,4; one along Mazowe-Mvurwi Road Chainage 46,2 to 47,2. 

Along Mazowe-Bindura Road, from the junction of Mvurwi Turnoff, the proposed site is at the stretch between eight to 9,8 kilometres and along Mazowe-Mvurwi Road, the proposed site is at the stretch between 5,6 to 6,6 kilometres from the junction.

In a related development, construction has begun on the Dema Toll Plaza along the Chitungwiza-Hwedza highway to replace the old Dema tollgate. 

Meanwhile, the Shamva tollgate was moved from the Harare urban area to the Juru Growth Point, and it is now operational.

The government is relocating these tollgates because urban expansion has moved them into residential areas, causing inconvenience for local residents who frequently pass through and face repeated toll charges.

Some tollgates in peri-urban areas have also led to financial losses for the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA), as drivers often avoid paying the toll fees by using other routes.

