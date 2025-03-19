Harare Mayor Mafume Approved Geo Pomona Waste Deal Despite Councillors' Objections

That Council affirms its previous decision recorded under Item 5 of the Minutes of this Committee dated 25th September 2024 that Council does not agree with the takeover of the waste management function including personnel, vehicles and equipment by Central Government but is open for dialogue with the relevant Ministry.

Despite objections from councillors, Mayor Mafume went ahead with the deal, supported by Minister Daniel Garwe, who backed the agreement between the City Council and Geo Pomona Waste Management, led by Delish Nguwaya.

Council minutes show that councillors were shocked when the agreement was made public without a formal council resolution. Reads the minutes:

Council now discussed the matter with a member reporting that residents were alleging that they had seen His Worship, the Mayor on social media signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Geo Pomona Waste Management (Pvt) Ltd (Geo Pomona) when Council did not have a resolution granting authority for the MOU.

The decision to let Geo Pomona take over waste collection has been criticized by residents, who feel such deals are imposed on them without consultation. They worry these agreements could lead to corruption among top officials.

Initially, Mafume opposed giving Geo Pomona control over the city’s dumping sites but has since changed his position, agreeing to work with the company to clear the sites.

According to council minutes, when asked about the deal, Mafume said the government had declared waste management a national disaster.

He said that after the City of Harare requested help from the Ministry of Local Government, the government responded by involving the private sector, choosing Geo Pomona Waste Management to assist.

Mafume added that the deal involves the Ministry of Local Government, Geo Pomona, and the City of Harare, with no financial cost to the city.

Once the deal is fully operational, Geo Pomona will collect 650 tonnes of refuse daily, charging US$40 per tonne.

