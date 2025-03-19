Holy Ten Accuses Uebert Angel Of Womanising And Corrupting The Church

11 minutes ago Wed, 19 Mar 2025 08:43:03 GMT

Hip-hop artist Holy Ten has made explosive allegations against Zimbabwe’s Ambassador-at-Large to Europe and the Americas, Uebert Angel, accusing the self-proclaimed prophet of being a womaniser who frequently asked him to find women for his pleasures.

In a shocking revelation during his recent appearance on DJ Ollah’s Podcast, Holy Ten also alleged that both Angel and musician Mudiwa Hood brought guns and condoms into the church.

Holy Ten claimed that Angel regularly propositioned him to find young women for the “man of the cloth” to engage with, and he further said that he would never return to Angel’s church, branding the preacher a charlatan who preys on vulnerable congregants. Said Holy Ten:

