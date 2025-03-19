Holy Ten Accuses Uebert Angel Of Womanising And Corrupting The Church
Hip-hop artist Holy Ten has made explosive allegations against Zimbabwe’s Ambassador-at-Large to Europe and the Americas, Uebert Angel, accusing the self-proclaimed prophet of being a womaniser who frequently asked him to find women for his pleasures.
In a shocking revelation during his recent appearance on DJ Ollah’s Podcast, Holy Ten also alleged that both Angel and musician Mudiwa Hood brought guns and condoms into the church.
Holy Ten claimed that Angel regularly propositioned him to find young women for the “man of the cloth” to engage with, and he further said that he would never return to Angel’s church, branding the preacher a charlatan who preys on vulnerable congregants. Said Holy Ten:
I was first inspired to pray by Uebert Angel. I didn’t have to meet him then, I would just watch his sermons.
For him to become the gentleman who asks me to find “chicks” – “slay queens” – was the worst thing ever.
I went to their church where I performed. Mudiwa was showing me guns. From there, I began to doubt their faith.
Not only guns, but Mudiwa then opened his bag and showed me condoms. I swear, and I’m ready to be taken to court for this, I swear that I will never return to their church again. You can ask my crew. Those people are spinning a yarn.
Two years ago, Uebert Angel found himself at the centre of controversy following his exposure in the four-part Al Jazeera documentary, “The Gold Mafia”.
This investigative series uncovered widespread gold smuggling and money laundering operations in Southern Africa, shedding light on the involvement of high-ranking officials and influential businesspeople.
In the documentary, Angel was portrayed as a central figure in these illicit activities, with secret footage capturing him boasting about his ability to launder over US$1 billion through his diplomatic immunity.
