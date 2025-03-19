No New Teacher Deployment Policy - PSC

The Public Service Commission wishes to advise its valuable stakeholders to disregard the fake news circulating on social media claiming that the PSC has implemented a new deployment policy targeting teachers. This claim is false. The message should be dismissed and condemned with the contempt it deserves.

There are no new recruitment drives targeted as claimed in the fake news. Our employment practices continue to be through the same official channels. All job seekers are urged to verify any job offers or recruitment announcements through official channels.

The Public Service Commission uses formal channels of communication to inform its valuable stakeholders of any opportunities and developments in the Civil Service.

Prospective employees are advised to register through the PSC Online Registration or visit any PSC offices for assistance.

The Commission also posts updates and announcements using the official website and legitimate social media handles and platforms.

The Public Service Commission remains committed to supporting our educators and enhancing the quality of education in Zimbabwe.

Spreading false information can undermine trust in legitimate employment processes. Let us shun falsehoods and work together to build a legitimately informed and vigilant society.