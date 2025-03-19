Seven Killed, Eight Injured In Three-Vehicle Crash Near Dzivarasekwa

4 minutes ago Wed, 19 Mar 2025 11:41:02 GMT

Seven people were killed and eight others injured in a crash on Wednesday morning, 19 March, near Dzivarasekwa in Harare.

According to Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the accident happened at the intersection of Bulawayo Road and the Dzivarasekwa turn-off, near Thuli Service Station.

The crash involved a Toyota Hiace Kombi, a haulage truck, and a UD 70 truck. Said Commissioner Nyathi:

