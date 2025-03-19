Vendors Turn Violent As They Resist Removal From Chinhoyi CBD

13 minutes ago Wed, 19 Mar 2025 13:56:22 GMT

A Municipality of Chinhoyi pick-up truck’s rear windshield was shattered, and a security officer was injured during a violent clash with vendors in the central business district (CBD) at a popular vending spot known as Magaba on Tuesday afternoon.

The confrontation happened when council employees attempted to remove vendors from the streets. The move was part of the Municipality’s response to a recent directive from Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe, ordering local authorities to remove illegal vendors from undesignated vending areas.

Chinhoyi Municipality public relations officer Tichaona Mlauzi confirmed the clashes and identified the injured officer as Virginia Mlambo. Said Mlauzi:

