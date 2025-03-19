Vendors Turn Violent As They Resist Removal From Chinhoyi CBD
A Municipality of Chinhoyi pick-up truck’s rear windshield was shattered, and a security officer was injured during a violent clash with vendors in the central business district (CBD) at a popular vending spot known as Magaba on Tuesday afternoon.
The confrontation happened when council employees attempted to remove vendors from the streets. The move was part of the Municipality’s response to a recent directive from Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe, ordering local authorities to remove illegal vendors from undesignated vending areas.
Chinhoyi Municipality public relations officer Tichaona Mlauzi confirmed the clashes and identified the injured officer as Virginia Mlambo. Said Mlauzi:
There were some skirmishes, which occurred at Magaba complex. Our municipal police officers were busy enforcing bylaws that do not allow vendors to operate from undesignated areas, asking vendors to start operating from designated areas.
However, the vendors got rowdy after some instigation from one of them, and in the process they happened to be throwing stones which apparently shattered the rear screen of the municipal vehicle and also injured Constable Virginia Mlambo.
After the attack, the driver took the injured security officer to Chinhoyi Central Police Station, where she filed a formal report. Her condition was not known at the time of writing.
Police have opened a case for malicious damage to property and have arrested some suspects in connection with the violence.
More: NewZimbabwe.com