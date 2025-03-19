Warriors Have A Bright Future - Musona
Former Warriors’ captain Knowledge Musona believes the national team has a bright future, thanks to the many young players in the squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Nigeria.
Musona (34) has come out of retirement three years after ending his international career. He will be part of the team facing joint Group C leaders Benin at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on 20 March and Nigeria at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on 25 March.
Although Zimbabwe is currently at the bottom of Group C, which also includes Rwanda, South Africa, and Lesotho, Musona is hopeful that the team can revive their campaign by winning the next two matches. He said:
[I am] feeling good, feeling great, happy to be back and looking forward to the upcoming games. My first training was good and I’ve seen a lot of quality.
I think the future is bright for the Warriors and I’m looking forward that I help these youngsters and contribute to their development.
In football everything is possible and it starts with this game that is coming. The most important is to take the three points first in this coming game and try to go and also collect some points in Nigeria but I think the focus now has to be against Benin.
With this quality and this group, I think we are able to collect maximum points and it all depends on the work that we put in on training and of course in the match that is coming.
I really believe that we have a team and personally I would love that we win these two games that are coming to stay in the contention of the World Cup qualifiers.
The match against Benin will start at 6 PM tomorrow, and the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has announced that it will be broadcast live on ZBCtv.
More: NewsDay