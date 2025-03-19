Warriors Have A Bright Future - Musona

[I am] feeling good, feeling great, happy to be back and looking forward to the upcoming games. My first training was good and I’ve seen a lot of quality.

I think the future is bright for the Warriors and I’m looking forward that I help these youngsters and contribute to their development.

In football everything is possible and it starts with this game that is coming. The most important is to take the three points first in this coming game and try to go and also collect some points in Nigeria but I think the focus now has to be against Benin.

With this quality and this group, I think we are able to collect maximum points and it all depends on the work that we put in on training and of course in the match that is coming.

I really believe that we have a team and personally I would love that we win these two games that are coming to stay in the contention of the World Cup qualifiers.