17-Year-Old Electrocuted By Fallen ZESA Power Line In Hwange

In an interview with the Southern Eye, Ward 12 Nakabandana Councillor Jowan Chuma confirmed the alarming incidents, which have resulted in two people sustaining serious injuries, while the teenager’s death occurred in a separate incident last week. Said Chuma:

A 30-year-old villager was severely injured in the Kasese area sometime in November last year while two boys, aged 13 and 17, suffered an electric shock on March 2. Click here: Pindula WhatsApp Channel

The first one got injured at around 4 PM, while the 17-year-old boy was hit an hour later. The three were taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals by the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company.

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), a subsidiary of ZESA Holdings, is responsible for managing the infrastructure that supplies power to consumers, ensuring reliability, maintaining power quality, and promoting efficient electricity use.

Hwange East MP Joseph Bonda reported that villagers encountered live power lines while returning from herding cattle. He said:

There are about 15 poles that have been left lying on the ground for more than three years now. The power lines cut across a way leading to our pastures and the challenge is that when ZESA workers restore power they do not alert villagers making it difficult for villagers to know when they are in danger.

The 13-year-old boy’s mother, Anala Mpala, said that her son, who is admitted to United Bulawayo Hospitals, suffered an electric shock while returning from herding cattle with other boys.

She revealed that ZETDC has offered to cover the boy’s medical bills and accommodation in Bulawayo. Mpala also said her son’s condition is improving.

