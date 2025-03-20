34-Year-Old Man Detained For Insulting Mnangagwa And Praising Geza

Prosecutors claim that Machakaire insulted President Mnangagwa during a verbal altercation with Leonard Chidemo, a ZANU PF Councillor for Ward 5 in Makoni North constituency.

The incident occurred at Mugadza Bottle Store at Runyange Business Centre in Chendambuya, where Machakaire allegedly asked Chidemo to buy him a beer.

When Chidemo refused, saying he had no money, Machakaire became upset and began shouting at the ZANU PF Councillor.

Prosecutors alleged that Machakaire insulted President Mnangagwa by saying: “You Chidemo, down with Mnangagwa, I am Geza, on the 31st, the country will be fine, Mnangagwa is a vagina, you have caused the death of people in the country.”

In addition to the insult, Machakaire allegedly praised Geza, a liberation war veteran and former ZANU PF member recently expelled from the party.

Machakaire’s case is one of many in Zimbabwe, where individuals have been arrested and prosecuted for allegedly undermining or insulting President Mnangagwa.

Machakaire is represented by Leonard Chigadza of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

