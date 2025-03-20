34-Year-Old Man Detained For Insulting Mnangagwa And Praising Geza
A 34-year-old man has been in prison for nearly a month after his arrest in February for allegedly making derogatory remarks about President Emmerson Mnangagwa and praising Blessed Runesu Geza, a war veteran and former ZANU PF Central Committee member.
According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), Alfred Ngonidzaishe Machakaire, a resident of Gowo village in Chief Makoni’s area in Inyati, Makoni District, Manicaland province, has spent 24 days in police custody and at Reshape Prison in Manicaland.
Machakaire was arrested on February 24, charged with undermining the authority of or insulting President Mnangagwa under section 33(2)(a)(b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.
Prosecutors claim that Machakaire insulted President Mnangagwa during a verbal altercation with Leonard Chidemo, a ZANU PF Councillor for Ward 5 in Makoni North constituency.
The incident occurred at Mugadza Bottle Store at Runyange Business Centre in Chendambuya, where Machakaire allegedly asked Chidemo to buy him a beer.
When Chidemo refused, saying he had no money, Machakaire became upset and began shouting at the ZANU PF Councillor.
Prosecutors alleged that Machakaire insulted President Mnangagwa by saying: “You Chidemo, down with Mnangagwa, I am Geza, on the 31st, the country will be fine, Mnangagwa is a vagina, you have caused the death of people in the country.”
In addition to the insult, Machakaire allegedly praised Geza, a liberation war veteran and former ZANU PF member recently expelled from the party.
Machakaire’s case is one of many in Zimbabwe, where individuals have been arrested and prosecuted for allegedly undermining or insulting President Mnangagwa.
Machakaire is represented by Leonard Chigadza of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.