Energy Minister Says ZESA Has Lost 6,000 Transformers To Thieves

For the wooden poles, the policy we now have is that we replace them with concrete ones which are more durable.

Mangondo had demanded to know the government’s policy on replacing damaged or vandalised electricity transmission infrastructure for learning institutions and health centres, which sometimes go months without power.

According to a recent report, ZESA reported losing over US$2 million in equipment to theft and vandalism between January and October 2024.

The power utility detailed the theft of nearly 30 tonnes of copper conductors worth US$600,000 and 10 tonnes of aluminum conductors valued at US$103,000.

Additionally, 1,543 litres of transformer oil worth US$7,700 were stolen, and 136 transformers sustained damage costing US$848,558. Vandals also removed bolts and nuts from high-voltage pylons, leading to damages over US$4,300.

In total, ZESA recorded 1,317 incidents of theft and vandalism, resulting in losses of US$2,163,207.

More: NewZimbabwe.com

