Geza Rejects Expulsion From ZANU PF
Former ZANU PF Central Committee member Blessed Runesu Geza has dismissed his expulsion from the party, arguing that President Emmerson Mnangagwa and those supporting an extension of his second term from 2028 to 2030 should be the ones to leave.
Geza was expelled earlier this month after publicly calling for Mnangagwa’s resignation, accusing him of corruption, misgovernance, and failing to address Zimbabwe’s economic challenges.
In an online address on Tuesday, Geza said Mnangagwa and ZANU PF members pushing for constitutional amendments to extend his rule are the ones who should depart. He said:
I have read newspaper articles where Patrick Chinamasa announced that I have been fired from ZANU PF. That is bullshit. ZANU PF is a product of ZIPRA and ZANLA forces, that is our baby.
No one can fire me. Instead, I have fired Mnangagwa and his 2030s from ZANU PF. What is left is for them to leave the party.
ZANU PF’s Secretary for Legal Affairs, Patrick Chinamasa, announced Geza’s expulsion, stressing that the party would not tolerate insubordination or threats to its unity.