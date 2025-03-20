Geza Rejects Expulsion From ZANU PF

9 minutes ago Thu, 20 Mar 2025 08:19:49 GMT

Former ZANU PF Central Committee member Blessed Runesu Geza has dismissed his expulsion from the party, arguing that President Emmerson Mnangagwa and those supporting an extension of his second term from 2028 to 2030 should be the ones to leave.

Geza was expelled earlier this month after publicly calling for Mnangagwa’s resignation, accusing him of corruption, misgovernance, and failing to address Zimbabwe’s economic challenges.

In an online address on Tuesday, Geza said Mnangagwa and ZANU PF members pushing for constitutional amendments to extend his rule are the ones who should depart. He said:

