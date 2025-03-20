Government Orders Traditional Leaders To Stop Sabhuku Land Deals
The government has warned traditional leaders—chiefs, headmen, and village heads (MaSabhuku)—against the sale of communal land, as doing so is a criminal offence.
Obert Jiri, the Permanent Secretary for Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development, called on traditional leaders to immediately stop any unauthorised land transactions, but instead, work closely with local rural district councils. Said Jiri:
We have seen the rise of sabhuku deals, which we certainly say no to.
Jiri said that land management authority rests solely with the President, who oversees proper allocation.
He urged Zimbabweans seeking land to follow the correct procedures, warning that bypassing them only opens opportunities for exploitation by land barons.
The government is holding capacity-building workshops to educate traditional leaders on their roles, responsibilities, and the legal frameworks for managing communal land. Said Jiri:
There’s no need for anyone to obtain an offer letter from a window somewhere. An offer letter or a title deed must be processed in ministry offices. Engage the authorities that offer land, not anyone else.
“Sabhuku land deals” refer to the illegal practice where traditional leaders, such as village heads, sell or allocate communal or state land to individuals for money or other benefits. This practice is especially prevalent in areas near towns and cities.
