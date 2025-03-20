Government Pledges US$300,000 Winning Bonus To Warriors

5 minutes ago Thu, 20 Mar 2025 21:47:41 GMT

The government has offered the Warriors a US$300,000 reward for winning their two 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Nigeria during the ongoing international break.

In a statement released on Thursday, March 20, ahead of the Warriors’ 2-2 draw against Benin, the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) announced that the reward would be shared among the players, coaching staff, and support team.

Zimbabwe’s failure to defeat Benin earlier on Thursday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa, means the Warriors missed out on the US$150,000 reward for a win. ZIFA said:

Feedback