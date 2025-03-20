Government Pledges US$300,000 Winning Bonus To Warriors
The government has offered the Warriors a US$300,000 reward for winning their two 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Nigeria during the ongoing international break.
In a statement released on Thursday, March 20, ahead of the Warriors’ 2-2 draw against Benin, the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) announced that the reward would be shared among the players, coaching staff, and support team.
Zimbabwe’s failure to defeat Benin earlier on Thursday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa, means the Warriors missed out on the US$150,000 reward for a win. ZIFA said:
The Government of Zimbabwe has reaffirmed its commitment to national football by extending significant financial support to the Zimbabwe senior men’s national team, the Warriors, ahead of their crucial FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
In recognition of the team’s efforts and as a gesture of encouragement, His Excellency, President Emmerson D. Mnangagwa, has offered a winning bonus of US$150 000 to the players, technical team and support staff, for each victory in their upcoming matches against Benin on March 20 and Nigeria on March 25.
This means that, over and above the US$1 million set aside by the Government for the CAF Africa Cup of Nations Finals, the Warriors stand to earn an extra US$ 300,000, should they secure wins in both fixtures.
ZIFA further said this financial support highlights the government’s strong commitment to the growth and success of football in Zimbabwe, as well as to the Warriors’ aspirations for World Cup qualification.
Next, the Warriors will travel to Uyo, Nigeria, to face the Super Eagles at Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Tuesday, March 25.