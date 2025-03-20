Here Is How To Watch Zimbabwe's World Cup Qualifier Versus Benin
7 minutes agoThu, 20 Mar 2025 10:01:47 GMT
Zimbabwe will face Benin in Matchday 5 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Group C, at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa, today, 20 March 2025.
Kick-off is scheduled for 6 PM Central African Time (CAT).
The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) opted to host the match in South Africa due to the absence of a CAF-approved stadium in Zimbabwe for international football matches.
TV Information
ZIFA has confirmed that state broadcaster ZBC TV will air the game live. The broadcast will be available on terrestrial feed, DStv Zimbabwe (Channel 280), and ZimDigital Decoder. Additionally, the FIFA Plus app will stream the match live.
SuperSport TV will also broadcast the match live on SuperSport Africa 2 (Channel 228).