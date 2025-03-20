Here Is How To Watch Zimbabwe's World Cup Qualifier Versus Benin

7 minutes ago Thu, 20 Mar 2025 10:01:47 GMT

Zimbabwe will face Benin in Matchday 5 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Group C, at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa, today, 20 March 2025.

Kick-off is scheduled for 6 PM Central African Time (CAT).

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) opted to host the match in South Africa due to the absence of a CAF-approved stadium in Zimbabwe for international football matches.

Feedback