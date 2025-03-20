Herentals College Fined US$300 For Operating Unregistered Branch In Gweru
Herentals College [Private] Limited has been fined US$300 by the Gweru Magistrates’ Court for operating an unregistered independent college in Gweru’s central business district, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed.
In a statement, the NPA said that the court found Herentals College [Private] Limited had unlawfully established, operated, and maintained Herentals College in Gweru CBD from 2022 to March 2025 without the required registration from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education. This violated the Education Act, which mandates that all independent colleges must be officially registered.
Investigations revealed that the college had a significant student population, ranging from 400 to 500 students, and employed eight teachers across various subjects.
The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education confirmed that Herentals College in Gweru CBD was not registered and had never applied for registration.
Herentals College [Private] Limited is part of the Herentals Group of Colleges, a privately owned educational institution in Zimbabwe.
The group operates several branches nationwide, including in Harare and Chitungwiza, offering education at various levels, including secondary and higher education. Most of these branches are officially registered with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.
The Herentals Group was founded in 1998 by Innocent Dambudzo Benza and his wife, Patience, initially offering extra lessons for students.
The institution has since grown into a network of schools and colleges across the country.
Benza is also known for his involvement in sports, including owning the Herentals Football Club.