Herentals College Fined US$300 For Operating Unregistered Branch In Gweru

6 minutes ago Thu, 20 Mar 2025 22:58:25 GMT

Herentals College [Private] Limited has been fined US$300 by the Gweru Magistrates’ Court for operating an unregistered independent college in Gweru’s central business district, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed.

In a statement, the NPA said that the court found Herentals College [Private] Limited had unlawfully established, operated, and maintained Herentals College in Gweru CBD from 2022 to March 2025 without the required registration from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education. This violated the Education Act, which mandates that all independent colleges must be officially registered.

Investigations revealed that the college had a significant student population, ranging from 400 to 500 students, and employed eight teachers across various subjects.

