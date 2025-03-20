Kirsty Coventry Makes History As International Olympic Committee's First Female And African President

She secured an immediate majority in the vote, receiving 49 of the 97 available votes.

Coventry beat Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr., who came second with 28 votes. Britain’s Sebastian Coe, a leading contender, placed third with eight votes.

The remaining votes were cast for Frenchman David Lappartient, Jordan’s Prince Feisal, Swedish-born Johan Eliasch, and Japan’s Morinari Watanabe.

Speaking to her fellow IOC members at the luxurious seaside resort in Greece’s southwestern Peloponnese, Coventry said:

This is not just a huge honour but it is a reminder of my commitment to every single one of you that I will lead this organisation with so much pride. I will make all of you very, very proud, and hopefully extremely confident with the choice you’ve taken today, thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Coventry will assume office after the handover from President Bach on Olympic Day, 23 June. President Bach, who remains in the role until then, will also resign as an IOC Member after the transfer of power and will then assume the role of Honorary President.

She will oversee the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 as her first Olympic Games, with under 11 months to go to the Opening Ceremony.

