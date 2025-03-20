Kombi Driver Behind Fatal Dzivarasekwa Accident Was Unqualified, Vehicle Was Unroadworthy

It is concerning to note that the commuter omnibus was not certified to be roadworthy and not authorized to carry passengers and the driver did not have the requisite competences to drive a passenger service vehicle.

The failure by the commuter omnibus driver to give way was reckless and thus a blatant violation of our road traffic rules and regulations.

Mhona warned transport operators, motorists, and the public that the Ministry will take stern measures to ensure the safety and security of commuters.

According to Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the accident occurred at the intersection of Bulawayo Road and the Dzivarasekwa turn-off, near Thuli Service Station.

The crash involved a Toyota Hiace kombi, a haulage truck, and a UD 70 truck.

It is alleged that the kombi driver failed to yield at the traffic light-controlled junction, resulting in the accident.

