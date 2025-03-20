Pindula|Search Pindula
Kombi Driver Behind Fatal Dzivarasekwa Accident Was Unqualified, Vehicle Was Unroadworthy

6 minutes agoThu, 20 Mar 2025 08:46:09 GMT
The driver of the kombi involved in the March 19 accident in Dzivarasekwa, Harare, lacked the necessary qualifications to operate a passenger vehicle. The accident left seven people dead and eight others injured.

In his condolence message, Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Felix Mhona (MP) also revealed that the kombi was neither roadworthy nor authorised to carry passengers. He said:

The road traffic crash is yet another clarion call to all transport operators, motorists, and members of the public to adhere to road traffic rules and exercise caution on the road.

It is concerning to note that the commuter omnibus was not certified to be roadworthy and not authorized to carry passengers and the driver did not have the requisite competences to drive a passenger service vehicle.

The failure by the commuter omnibus driver to give way was reckless and thus a blatant violation of our road traffic rules and regulations.

Mhona warned transport operators, motorists, and the public that the Ministry will take stern measures to ensure the safety and security of commuters.

According to Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the accident occurred at the intersection of Bulawayo Road and the Dzivarasekwa turn-off, near Thuli Service Station.

The crash involved a Toyota Hiace kombi, a haulage truck, and a UD 70 truck.

It is alleged that the kombi driver failed to yield at the traffic light-controlled junction, resulting in the accident.

