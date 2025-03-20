Nick Mangwana Calls For Regulation Of Churches In Zimbabwe

The recent events at Madzibaba Ishmael’s farm, where cultist behaviour was on full display, are a stark reminder of the dangers of unregulated religious practices.

The sight of individuals being coerced into parting with their hard-earned cash, or worse still, their children, is a clear indication that something is amiss.

It is alarming to note that anyone can simply wake up one morning, find a rock in the bush, declare it a shrine, plant a banner, and voilà! A new church is born.

Mangwana asserted that there is a lack of accountability and oversight in the establishment of churches in Zimbabwe, creating an environment where charlatans and con artists can pose as men and women of God, exploiting the vulnerable and gullible. He said:

It is imperative that we take a closer look at the regulation of churches in Zimbabwe. We cannot continue to allow religion to be used as a cloak for nefarious activities. The time has come for us to demand greater accountability and transparency from our religious leaders.

Mangwana further argued that regulating churches, especially the new evangelical, apostolic, and Pentecostal movements, is essential to ensure transparency and accountability. He said:

These churches often have a charismatic leader who is revered as a spiritual authority, and sometimes even as a demi-god. This can create a power dynamic where the leader has absolute control over the church’s finances, operations, and members. Often this comes with some nepotistic succession plan, where gifts and callings are sexually transmitted. Husband professes the gift of prophecy and presto, wife is now a prophetess! The whole financial matrix becomes opaque and nobody but those belonging to this family will be anywhere near the purse strings. Without regulation, it can be challenging to track the flow of funds, identify potential financial mismanagement, and protect members from exploitation.

Mangwana suggested that to regulate churches effectively, the government needs to create a clear framework that addresses the specific characteristics of new evangelical, Mapostori, and Pentecostal movements.

This could include requirements like financial transparency, such as submitting audited accounts and detailed budgets.

He also proposed that the government establish guidelines for church governance, including the creation of independent boards or oversight committees to prevent the church from being controlled solely by its founder or leader.

Mangwana pointed out that in countries like South Africa, Kenya, the UK, and Australia, churches are regulated.

For example, in South Africa, churches must register with the National Register of Non-Profit Organisations, submitting financial statements, constitutions, and other documents. Registered churches must also follow accounting and auditing standards.

In Zimbabwe, Mangwana recommended that churches register with relevant authorities, such as the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) and the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, as a step toward improving transparency and accountability.

Churches should be required to submit their constitutions, financial reports, lists of office bearers, and governance systems.

He also posited that leaders should undergo vetting to ensure they have no history of financial misconduct or sexual offences, arguing that such people should not be allowed near the pulpit.

More: The Herald

Tags

Leave a Comment