Zimbabweans Urged To Ignore Geza’s "Delusional Rumblings"

His polemic and reactionary grandstanding is a clear misdirection of ambition.

Geza is a divisionalist and factionalist hell-bent on sowing seeds of division, but all his efforts will not bear fruit.

He is a fugitive from justice and it will not be long before his inflammatory statements are dealt with.

Muswere aidt law enforcement agents are on high alert and ready to deal with anyone attempting to create unrest in the country.

Geza was expelled from ZANU PF earlier this month after publicly calling for Mnangagwa’s resignation, accusing him of corruption, misgovernance, and failing to address Zimbabwe’s economic challenges.

He is facing several charges, including undermining the authority of the President for making public statements critical of President Mnangagwa’s leadership.

He is also accused of inciting public violence by allegedly encouraging protests and demonstrations against the government, as well as theft.

