ZIMSEC Registration Deadline Extended To May 16

The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Torerayi Moyo, has extended the Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) registration deadline for the November Grade 7, Ordinary Level, and Advanced Level exams to May 16, following pressure from Members of Parliament.

On Thursday, March 20, Moyo announced in the Senate that the original deadline of March 28 had been moved to May 16.

The extension came after lawmakers raised concerns that the early deadline would prevent many disadvantaged students from registering for the exams. Moyo said:

