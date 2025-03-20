ZIMSEC Registration Deadline Extended To May 16
The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Torerayi Moyo, has extended the Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) registration deadline for the November Grade 7, Ordinary Level, and Advanced Level exams to May 16, following pressure from Members of Parliament.
On Thursday, March 20, Moyo announced in the Senate that the original deadline of March 28 had been moved to May 16.
The extension came after lawmakers raised concerns that the early deadline would prevent many disadvantaged students from registering for the exams. Moyo said:
The public examination fees were scheduled to be paid on or before March 28 but we received a request from parliamentarians this afternoon that the date be extended.
In consultation with the stakeholders, we have agreed that the date be extended to May 16.
Meanwhile, ZIMSEC has reassured repeating candidates that their Continuous Assessment Learning Activities (CALA) marks will remain valid for up to six examination cycles.
Candidates can continue re-sitting exams and use their banked CALA marks for certification if they wish.
ZIMSEC clarified that 2022 CALA marks are valid until June 2025, 2023 marks until June 2026, and 2024 marks until June 2027.
However, 2021 CALA marks have expired and can no longer be used.
More: ZimLive