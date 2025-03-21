400 Housing Units To Be Constructed As Part Of Dabuka Village Project In Goromonzi

He said that such initiatives contribute significantly to addressing the rise of informal settlements, which are costly and challenging to regularise. Said Soda:

I have seen that you have already put in place sewer, water reticulation, roads and storm water infrastructure and also adhered to the dictates of the Zimbabwe National Human Settlements Policy on densification.

wa.me/channel/0029Vb4GVea90x2nCSDImS1b You have also provided a settlement were people can work, play, live and shop which is what we want to see in our trajectory to modernity. We are saying as government, no settlement should be established unless all compliances have been met to ensure that we give dignity to our people in their settlements, so that they are able to get water, sewer facilities, access to roads and transport services, health among other developments. This is a self-contained village with all the services. Our call is to have many more like you who are complying with Government policy.

The promoter of the Dabuka Village Project, Never Mhlanga, also commended the Government for swiftly facilitating the letters of support for the initiative.

Mhlanga further acknowledged the backing of CBZ Holdings, through their subsidiary Datvest, for their crucial financial support in advancing the project’s progress.

Speaking on the sidelines of the tour, Datvest Managing Director Tendai Muzadzi said the project’s goal is to provide essential housing infrastructure in alignment with the Government’s efforts to address Zimbabwe’s housing needs, while also presenting an attractive investment opportunity for pension funds.

Muzadzi revealed that US$10 million had been allocated for phase 1, which focused on the construction of sewer systems, roads, and water-related infrastructure. He noted that phase 2, which includes electricity reticulation, will begin once the superstructures are in place.

He also revealed that US$12 million is earmarked for the construction of a hospital, US$15 million for a shopping centre, another US$15 million for the gated community, US$5 million for the primary school, and US$150,000 for the construction of 250 freestanding units. Muzadzi said the aim is to develop a green-certified project.

The gated community will consist of 34 blocks of flats, each with four units, along with 250 medium-density standalone homes.

It is designed to offer residents a secure and exclusive living environment, complete with a commercial centre that will provide a variety of services.

The project, located along the Mutare-Harare highway, benefits from a high volume of travellers between Harare and Mutare, making the commercial centre a convenient stop for essential amenities and services.

