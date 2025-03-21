Armed Robbery Suspect Escapes From Harare Magistrate Court And Hijacks Vehicle

5 minutes ago Fri, 21 Mar 2025 22:43:48 GMT

An armed inmate, Luke Zinyengerere, reportedly staged a dramatic escape from Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) officers at the Harare Magistrate Court on Friday, 21 March.

According to reports, Zinyengerere pointed a gun at the officers escorting prisoners to a transport van, hijacked another motorist’s vehicle, and sped away.

Zinyengerere is alleged to have smuggled a revolver into the facility, which he used to threaten a prison officer before making his dramatic escape.

Feedback