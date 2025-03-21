Pindula|Search Pindula
Armed Robbery Suspect Escapes From Harare Magistrate Court And Hijacks Vehicle

5 minutes agoFri, 21 Mar 2025 22:43:48 GMT
An armed inmate, Luke Zinyengerere, reportedly staged a dramatic escape from Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) officers at the Harare Magistrate Court on Friday, 21 March.

According to reports, Zinyengerere pointed a gun at the officers escorting prisoners to a transport van, hijacked another motorist’s vehicle, and sped away.

Zinyengerere is alleged to have smuggled a revolver into the facility, which he used to threaten a prison officer before making his dramatic escape.

It is suspected the firearm may have been brought into the facility by someone at the remand prison.

Zinyengerere’s accomplice, Tafadzwa Marondera, was apprehended at the scene after attempting to escape by jumping over the court’s palisade fence.

Both Zinyengerere and Marondera are facing armed robbery charges.

