CIO Orders Border Posts To Block War Veterans Leader Andreas Mathibela’s Exit From Zimbabwe

Should he present himself at Plumtree, Maitengwe, or Mphoengs Border Posts, your office must deny him exit and inform the President’s Department.

Your usual cooperation is greatly appreciated.

Mathibela has been vocal in his criticism of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and has also opposed ZANU PF’s plans to extend Mnangagwa’s second and final term from 2028 to 2030.

On Monday, unidentified youths disrupted Mathibela’s press briefing at the Bulawayo Media Centre.

Over the weekend, State Security Minister Lovemore Matuke warned that any demonstrations against Mnangagwa would be “dealt with decisively.” The CIO operates under Matuke’s ministry and is overseen by the Office of the President.

