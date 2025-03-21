CIO Orders Border Posts To Block War Veterans Leader Andreas Mathibela’s Exit From Zimbabwe
Andreas Ethan Mathibela, leader of a faction of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA), has been declared a “person of security interest” by the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), restricting him from leaving Zimbabwe.
A leaked memo from the President’s Department, dated 19 March 2025, instructed regional immigration officers, including those at the Plumtree, Maitengwe, and Mphoengs border posts, to prevent Mathibela from exiting the country. It reads:
This office kindly requests that you watchlist the following person of security interest who is a Zimbabwean national: Ethan Mathibela.Feedback
Should he present himself at Plumtree, Maitengwe, or Mphoengs Border Posts, your office must deny him exit and inform the President’s Department.
Your usual cooperation is greatly appreciated.
Mathibela has been vocal in his criticism of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and has also opposed ZANU PF’s plans to extend Mnangagwa’s second and final term from 2028 to 2030.
On Monday, unidentified youths disrupted Mathibela’s press briefing at the Bulawayo Media Centre.
Over the weekend, State Security Minister Lovemore Matuke warned that any demonstrations against Mnangagwa would be “dealt with decisively.” The CIO operates under Matuke’s ministry and is overseen by the Office of the President.
