Delta Urges 2025 Bursary Recipients To Embrace Integrity And Innovation

These are the same principles that drive us at Delta Corporation. Challenges will arise, but your determination and resilience will define your path to success.

Education is the foundation of a brighter future—not just for individuals, but for communities and the nation at large.

That is why we remain committed to supporting talented young people like you, who have shown exceptional dedication, perseverance, and potential.

One of the bursary recipients, Patience Machesi from St. James Chikukwa, said that as a girl, this is a big opportunity because many young women often face challenges in receiving scholarships.

Bradley Makuvaro, a Lower Six student at Bradley High School, said it was an honour to receive the bursary.

Susan Mashinganidze, a parent of one of the recipients, also praised Delta Corporation for its inclusive approach. She said:

Delta Corporation does not discriminate. My child has a spinal deformity, yet she was accepted for this scholarship. I am very grateful that she now has the support to complete her A-Level studies.

The Delta Corporation Bursary Programme is designed to help talented students who may not have the financial means to continue their studies.

The programme offers financial support to students pursuing Advanced Level and university education.

