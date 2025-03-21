Dzivarasekwa Accident Death Toll Rises To Eight

12 minutes ago Fri, 21 Mar 2025 08:15:54 GMT

The death toll from the Dzivarasekwa accident has increased to eight after one of the injured victims died from their injuries.

The crash, involving a Toyota Hiace kombi, a haulage truck, and a Nissan UD truck, occurred at the intersection of Bulawayo Road and Dzivarasekwa Road on 19 March 2025, around 5:30 AM.

Earlier, police had reported seven deaths and eight injuries. However, on Thursday, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that the death toll had risen to eight, with eleven people now reported injured.

