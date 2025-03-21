Dzivarasekwa Accident Death Toll Rises To Eight
The death toll from the Dzivarasekwa accident has increased to eight after one of the injured victims died from their injuries.
The crash, involving a Toyota Hiace kombi, a haulage truck, and a Nissan UD truck, occurred at the intersection of Bulawayo Road and Dzivarasekwa Road on 19 March 2025, around 5:30 AM.
Earlier, police had reported seven deaths and eight injuries. However, on Thursday, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that the death toll had risen to eight, with eleven people now reported injured.
Police have released the names of seven of the eight victims, who have been identified by their families. They are:
- Zedi Chikomo, a female adult of number 3355, 13th Street Dzivarasekwa 4, Harare,
- Mary Round, a female adult of number 1112, Mbudzi Street, Dzivarasekwa 3, Harare
- Nyarai Meki, a female adult of number 263B, Dzivarasekwa 3, Harare,
- Sophia Machamba, a female adult of number 773/A, Dzivarasekwa 3, Harare,
- Enock Chanengeta, a male adult of number 773/A, Zororo Street Dzivarasekwa 3, Harare,
- Blessing Banda, a male of number 1143/B, Gunyava Sreet Dzivarasekwa 3, Harare,
- Takudzwa Musekiwa, a male adult of number 1034, Dzivarasekwa 3, Harare.
Nyathi said that one of the victims, an adult male, has not been identified yet. His body is at Sally Mugabe Mortuary, waiting for a post-mortem.
The 11 injured victims are being treated at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals. Added Nyathi:
The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that drivers should exercise caution on the roads and observe all road rules and regulations to safeguard human lives.
The Police assures the public that investigations are continuing in this sad road traffic accident.