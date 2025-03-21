Journalist Blessed Mhlanga Back In Court For Ruling On Bail Appeal

7 minutes ago Fri, 21 Mar 2025 07:31:17 GMT

High Court Judge Justice Gibson Mandaza will deliver his judgment on Friday, 21 March, regarding senior Heart & Soul TV journalist Blessed Mhlanga’s application for bail.

Mhlanga was denied bail by a magistrates’ court after his arrest on February 24. He later appealed this decision to the High Court.

On Tuesday, Justice Mandaza delayed his ruling, saying he needed more time to review the court submissions.

