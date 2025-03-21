Journalist Blessed Mhlanga Back In Court For Ruling On Bail Appeal
High Court Judge Justice Gibson Mandaza will deliver his judgment on Friday, 21 March, regarding senior Heart & Soul TV journalist Blessed Mhlanga’s application for bail.
Mhlanga was denied bail by a magistrates’ court after his arrest on February 24. He later appealed this decision to the High Court.
On Tuesday, Justice Mandaza delayed his ruling, saying he needed more time to review the court submissions.
Mhlanga has been in prison for 25 days, facing charges of inciting public violence. The State alleged that Mhlanga sent data messages to incite violence after publishing videos of a press conference held by former ZANU PF member and war veteran, Blessed “Bombshell” Geza, who called for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s resignation.
Harare magistrate Farai Gwitima denied Mhlanga bail, arguing that he might interfere with witnesses.
Meanwhile, police have launched a manhunt for Geza, who faces charges of incitement to violence, undermining the authority of the President, and theft.