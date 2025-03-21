Pindula|Search Pindula
Mnangagwa Declares Dzivarasekwa Accident A National Disaster

6 minutes agoFri, 21 Mar 2025 11:39:56 GMT
Mnangagwa Declares Dzivarasekwa Accident A National Disaster

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared the Dzivarasekwa accident a National Disaster. Eight people were killed and eleven others were injured when a kombi, driven by an unlicensed driver, collided with a haulage truck and a UD truck.

The accident happened at the intersection of Bulawayo Road and Dzivarasekwa Road on 19 March 2025, around 5:30 AM.

In a statement issued on Thursday, 20 March, Mnangagwa announced that the victims of the accident would receive state-assisted funerals. He said:

Government has declared this horrendous accident a National Disaster and will offer state assistance to the victims. 

I express my heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families and relatives who have lost their loved ones, and I pray for a speedy recovery for all those injured and hospitalised.

Mnangagwa urged all public transport operators and motorists to remain cautious at all times, especially when approaching intersections. He said:

I implore the commuting public and transport operators to avoid using intersections and other dangerous spots along the roads as pick-up and drop-off points.

I also appeal to all motorists to avoid reckless driving and to exercise extreme caution for the safety of all road users.

As of Thursday, seven of the eight victims had been identified by their families. One of the victims, an adult male, had not been identified. His body is at Sally Mugabe Mortuary, waiting for a post-mortem.

