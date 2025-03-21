Mnangagwa Declares Dzivarasekwa Accident A National Disaster

6 minutes ago Fri, 21 Mar 2025 11:39:56 GMT

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared the Dzivarasekwa accident a National Disaster. Eight people were killed and eleven others were injured when a kombi, driven by an unlicensed driver, collided with a haulage truck and a UD truck.

The accident happened at the intersection of Bulawayo Road and Dzivarasekwa Road on 19 March 2025, around 5:30 AM.

In a statement issued on Thursday, 20 March, Mnangagwa announced that the victims of the accident would receive state-assisted funerals. He said:

