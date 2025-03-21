Norton Residents Resist Sunny Yi Feng's 210MW Coal Power Plant Plans

Sunny Yi Feng produces over 35,000 square metres of tiles and 40,000 pieces of kitchenware daily, serving both local and international markets.

To address Zimbabwe’s unreliable power supply, the company wants to generate its own electricity.

However, Sunny Yi Feng’s proposal has faced resistance in other areas as well, such as its plan to mine coal in the Sinamatella area of Hwange National Park. Zimbabwe’s Parks and Wildlife Management Authority has opposed the mining proposal.

A report by a consultant hired by Sunny Yi Feng found that Norton residents are concerned about the environmental impact, especially air pollution from burning coal.

They worry that emissions could lead to respiratory diseases, cancer, and other health issues. There’s also concern that pollution could affect nearby water bodies, including Lake Chivero and Darwendale Dam.

Sunny Yi Feng, through its energy arm Sunny Jin Long Energy, insists that it has the technology to manage these risks.

The company plans to use emission control systems, and dust filters, and repurpose fly ash from coal as a material for making cement.

Despite these assurances, local residents are questioning why the company is opting for coal instead of renewable energy sources.

Sunny Yi Feng says it doesn’t have enough space for a large solar plant because generating 210MW from solar would need around 1,000 hectares, but the company only has 29 hectares available.

The company also claims that hydropower isn’t a viable option due to a lack of water in the area. They argue that coal-fired power is a more reliable option because it can provide continuous power, unlike solar and wind, which depend on weather conditions.

More: newZWire

Tags

Leave a Comment