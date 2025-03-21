Pastor Shoots Son, Mistaking Him For Intruder At Bulawayo Home

5 minutes ago Fri, 21 Mar 2025 23:01:58 GMT

The founder and leader of River of Life International Church, 57-year-old Bothwell Phiri, is facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly shot his son, Jordan, mistaking him for an intruder at their Kumalo suburb home in Bulawayo early Monday morning.

According to Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, the acting spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Bulawayo, Jordan, 29, had returned home late from their plot in Esigodini.

Finding the door locked, he tried to enter the house through a window. Said Msebele:

