Pastor Shoots Son, Mistaking Him For Intruder At Bulawayo Home
The founder and leader of River of Life International Church, 57-year-old Bothwell Phiri, is facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly shot his son, Jordan, mistaking him for an intruder at their Kumalo suburb home in Bulawayo early Monday morning.
According to Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, the acting spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Bulawayo, Jordan, 29, had returned home late from their plot in Esigodini.
Finding the door locked, he tried to enter the house through a window. Said Msebele:
He opened a window and as he attempted to gain entry, he was shot in the groin by the accused person. When the accused realised it was his son, he rushed him to UBH for treatment.
Msebele said Phiri told the police he shot his son, mistaking him for an intruder. However, she confirmed that the son is currently in stable condition. Said Msebele:
This was an unfortunate incident. The accused person was interviewed and told police he mistakenly shot his son as he thought he was an intruder.
The firearm was checked and police confirmed that he is a licensed holder of the firearm.
She added that investigations into the incident are still ongoing, and the matter will be brought before the court in due course.
More: Chronicle