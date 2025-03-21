Police Arrest Two Brothers Over Armed Robbery At Kirsty Coventry’s Parents’ House
Police have arrested three men in connection with an armed robbery that took place on March 10 at Kirsty Coventry’s parents’ house in Harare.
The robbers stole cash and valuables worth over $90,000, including some of Coventry’s Olympic items.
Two brothers, John and Mike Nongwe, are set to appear in court on Friday, facing charges related to the burglary.
The brothers, armed with guns, held Coventry’s parents, Robert Edwin and Lyn Coventry, hostage by tying their hands and legs with shoelaces at their home in Harare’s Glen Lorne neighbourhood.
The robbers ransacked the house, stealing $15,000 in cash, jewellery worth $60,000, three hair dryers, Coventry’s Olympic swimsuits, travel bags, hearing aids valued at $5,000, and three hunting firearms.
Police have recovered some of the stolen items from the suspects, which will be presented as evidence in court.
More: ZimLive