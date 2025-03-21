Police Arrest Two Brothers Over Armed Robbery At Kirsty Coventry’s Parents’ House

15 minutes ago Fri, 21 Mar 2025 08:53:52 GMT

Police have arrested three men in connection with an armed robbery that took place on March 10 at Kirsty Coventry’s parents’ house in Harare.

The robbers stole cash and valuables worth over $90,000, including some of Coventry’s Olympic items.

Two brothers, John and Mike Nongwe, are set to appear in court on Friday, facing charges related to the burglary.

