7 minutes agoFri, 21 Mar 2025 22:01:02 GMT
Three Suspects Arrested For Allegedly Robbing Wicknell Chivayo's In-Laws' Of US$74,000

Three people, including a police officer, have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a Marondera farm owned by the in-laws of businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

According to ZimLive, police sources revealed that the three suspects, all from Hopley in Harare, were arrested on Thursday by detectives from the CID Stores and Business division.

A constable, identified as Mukuva from the Kopje Police Station, is reportedly on the run after being linked to the crime.

The robbery occurred in the early hours of March 18, during which an estimated US$74,100 — part of the lobola (bride price) payment made by Chivayo for his wife, Lucy “Lulu” Muteke — was allegedly stolen.

The suspects are scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.

Police believe as many as 20 people, some armed with firearms and machetes, were involved in the daring heist.

More: ZimLive

