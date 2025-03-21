Three Suspects Arrested For Allegedly Robbing Wicknell Chivayo's In-Laws' Of US$74,000

7 minutes ago Fri, 21 Mar 2025 22:01:02 GMT

Three people, including a police officer, have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a Marondera farm owned by the in-laws of businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

According to ZimLive, police sources revealed that the three suspects, all from Hopley in Harare, were arrested on Thursday by detectives from the CID Stores and Business division.

A constable, identified as Mukuva from the Kopje Police Station, is reportedly on the run after being linked to the crime.

