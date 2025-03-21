University Of Zimbabwe Lecturers Begin Indefinite Strike Over 87% Salary Cuts

This cut represents an 87% reduction in their salaries, leaving lecturers struggling to cover basic needs such as housing, food, and transportation. Many say they can’t afford to pay for their children’s education at UZ or even basic daily expenses.

The AUT claims they have sent over 27 letters to the university authorities since 2018, asking for salary improvements, but have received only one response. Part of the statement reads:

Even as we struggled to do the bare minimum, the university management shamelessly awarded themselves lavish packages which include expensive cars for the Executive and hefty payouts in the order of thousands of united states dollars. The university has also prioritised non-essential projects in lieu of staff welfare.

The lecturers also say that the university has not fulfilled its contractual obligations, such as paying for funeral policies and health insurance.

According to a statement from the AUT on March 18, the strike follows legal procedures, with their “notice to strike” expiring on Friday, March 21, 2025.

The statement calls for members to gather at 9 AM on Monday in Lecture Theatre 3 to begin the strike. Protestors are encouraged to bring placards and peacefully express their discontent.

More: Nehanda Radio

Tags

Leave a Comment