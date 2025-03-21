Warriors Fight Back To Earn 2-2 Against Benin
The Warriors’ hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are hanging by a thread after failing to win any of their five matches so far.
Before their 2-2 draw against Benin at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa, on Thursday, Zimbabwe had two points from four matches.
However, yesterday the Warriors showed resilience, coming back from a 2-0 deficit in the first half to secure their third draw of the campaign.
Benin led 2-0 by the 35th minute, but Zimbabwe fought back with goals from captain Marshall Munetsi and former captain Knowledge Musona.
Benin took the lead early, with Mounie Steve scoring in the 12th minute after a mistake by goalkeeper Washington Arubi.
They doubled their lead in the 35th minute, thanks to a goal from Dokou Dodo following a strong move inside Zimbabwe’s box.
Musona equalised in the 59th minute after Munetsi had scored earlier in the first half just before the halftime break (44th minute).
With the draw, Zimbabwe now has three points, trailing new Group C leaders Benin by five points.