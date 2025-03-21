Warriors Fight Back To Earn 2-2 Against Benin

9 minutes ago Fri, 21 Mar 2025 07:51:37 GMT

The Warriors’ hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are hanging by a thread after failing to win any of their five matches so far.

Before their 2-2 draw against Benin at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa, on Thursday, Zimbabwe had two points from four matches.

However, yesterday the Warriors showed resilience, coming back from a 2-0 deficit in the first half to secure their third draw of the campaign.

