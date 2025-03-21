ZDF Warns Civilians Against Wearing Military Uniforms

UTTERANCES ON SOCIAL MEDIA AND ABUSE OF MILITARY UNIFORM BY MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces further note with concern, the continued misuse of military uniform by some members of the public.

The public is advised that according to the Defence Act (Chapter 11:02), the abuse of military uniform is an offence which prohibits and criminalises the wearing of military uniform by individuals who are not members of the Defence Forces.

Section 99 (2) (c) of the Defence Act (Chapter 11:02) further states tnat:

“Any person who without authority wears or uses any decoration supplied to or at thorised for use by any member of the Defence Forces or other military forces or any decoration so nearly resembling such decoration as to be likely to deceive shall be guilty of an offence.”

Members of the public are therefore urged to desist from acquiring or wearing any items of military uniform or apparel resembling such. Those caught on the wrong side of the law will be prosecuted.

Members of the public are also urged to report to the Zimbabwe Republic Police or the Zimbabwe Military Police any persons seen wearing military uniforms outside cantonment and other designated areas, or those committing crimes on the pretext that they are members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

In this regard, the Zimbabwe Defence Forces appeal to members of the public to report anyone known to be a civilian but wearing military uniform for whatever reason.

Any member of the public who might have complaints to make against criminals abusing Zimbabwe Defence Forces attire should contact our Call Centres on cellphone numbers 0712842318 and 0716801064 or landline numbers (0242) 252094 and (0242) 791129.