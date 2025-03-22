ZERA Probes Electrocution Incident In Hwange
The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) is investigating an incident in Hwange where three villagers suffered electric shock after touching fallen ZESA power lines.
One of the victims, a 17-year-old boy, died from his injuries at the United Bulawayo Hospitals while receiving treatment. The other two victims are still in the hospital.
ZERA CEO Edington Mazambani told Southern Eye that the initial report from the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company suggested the incident was not fatal. Said Mazambani:
The authority then met with the mother of the now-deceased at United Bulawayo Hospitals while the victim was still being treated.
The authority will be travelling to Hwange this week for the investigation.
The authority is conducting public awareness campaigns in rural communities to educate members of the public to desist from getting into contact with fallen electric conductors and poles.
We are also engaging the utility to ensure that it carries out routine maintenance on its infrastructure.
Villagers reported that the power lines had been lying on the ground for over three years, and the situation had been brought to the attention of the authorities several times, but nothing had been done to address the issue.
Ward 12 Nakabandana councillor Jowan Chuma placed the blame for the teenager’s death squarely on the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company and accused the power utility of negligence.
More: Southern Eye