ZERA Probes Electrocution Incident In Hwange

4 minutes ago Sat, 22 Mar 2025 09:38:56 GMT

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) is investigating an incident in Hwange where three villagers suffered electric shock after touching fallen ZESA power lines.

One of the victims, a 17-year-old boy, died from his injuries at the United Bulawayo Hospitals while receiving treatment. The other two victims are still in the hospital.

ZERA CEO Edington Mazambani told Southern Eye that the initial report from the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company suggested the incident was not fatal. Said Mazambani:

